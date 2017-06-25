 Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid sentenced to two years in prison for stealing over $15,000 using stolen credit card numbers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid sentenced to two years in prison for stealing over $15,000 using stolen credit card numbers

Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi, popularly known as Sauce Kid was sentenced this week to two years in federal prison for stealing $15,388 using stolen credit card numbers in Boise and Meridian, Idaho Stateman News reported on June 23. See previous report here

According to the charge, Sauce Kid obtained stolen bank card numbers and identifying information from their owners. He then encoded the account numbers onto blank plastic cards.

 After using an automated system to change account PINs, he was able to withdraw cash from bank ATMS and buy merchandise from stores between July 23 and 26 2016/

All of the losses took place at Boise ATMs owned by Idaho Central Credit Union and at Albertsons stores in Meridian, court documents alleged.

Police arrested Sauce Kid at the Boise Airport as he was about to board a flight. He was caught with a card encoding device and more than $6,000 in cash.

Sauce Kid was initially charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.
Posted by at 6/25/2017 04:40:00 pm

7 comments:

Daddy Code said...

Sauce is gon be alright... How ironic is it? that the two Nigerian artistes to be arrested for Credit card fraud are actually Yorubas. And yall have one conviction already.. lol. you people will not die of hate for the Igbos.. lol

25 June 2017 at 16:50
Manuel Kunmi said...

All these rapaz and so called music artists

25 June 2017 at 16:51
maddtunez said...

Idiot Idiot Idiot

25 June 2017 at 16:55
kenandakyns said...

Sauce kid. I always knew you were a fool. Mumu

25 June 2017 at 16:56
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Good for him, but 2years is small now.

25 June 2017 at 16:56
Davido's driver said...

Enjoy the term

25 June 2017 at 16:58
Carina K Jacob said...

He will come and become the president of Nigeria. He could lead us to the promise land. lol

25 June 2017 at 17:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts