Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Nigerian man sparks outrage after he threatens to lynch young boys allegedly caught stealing; Freeze calls him out

A Nigerian man sparked outrage after he shared a photo of two young boys looking extremely scared with a tire placed around their necks.
Hon Sunday Aboh, a Nigerian politician, alleged that the boys were caught trying to break into his house through the window while he was away at church.
He concluded by saying he was going to send the minors “to the other side of the world now” and this did not go down well with a lot of Nigerians who felt the boys were too young to be given the capital punishment.
Their was massive outcry, with people calling on authorities to investigate if the boys have indeed been killed. Freeze also weighed in on the issue and told the man that he didn’t learn much when he went to church, hence the decision to treat those boys in the manner he did.

The post has since been deleted.
