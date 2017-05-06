Nigerian man based in South Africa put his side chick on blast after he discovered she lied about her child's paternity

The man shared a photo of the South African lady and said people should stop confusing her with his wife;
"This Is the South Africa Girl Oh Dat Told Me Am Responsible For The Pregnancy Oh,N Made Me Spent Hell Taking Care of The Pregnancy Till She Delivered n After The Child Was Born N All Dat.Please For Those Of You Confusing My Wife To Her.She Is The Fake Baby Mama Oh n Not My Wife oh.Read and Reread again before asking question ok.####
DontConfuseMyWife2HerBiko###DN ATEST" He wrote
He went on to warn men to be careful of whom they sleep with especially if they have money because the ladies will claim they are pregnant for them just to collect their money.
Read what he wrote and see more photos below...
Read what he wrote and see more photos below...
8 comments:
I'll pass
... Merited happiness
He is a very stupid man, so you have a wife but you will be sleeping around with different type of girls. Don't go and stick to your wife continue to sleep. This is just the beginning, the alleged side check pitied you self.
NA WAOH!
What an idiot he is, can't even write sound English. I can't deal with Biko.
His wife should cut off his thing, shameless he goat.
No need to ask for refund. U slept with her durin d relationship. Use dat one settle am
Shame on him
Next time keep your blokos in your pants or use a condom. Married man nor dey fuck raw na, haba!!
What about the men that use "I want DNA test" to abandon their responsibility. I know of someone that said he will only pay for upkeep if the child is his. 3 years later he is still to pay and submit to DNA. Abeg all this agbero drug addicts walking this earth in form of father meanwhile they are just empty loud mouthed drug addicts broke asses lmao.
Post a Comment