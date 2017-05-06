 Nigerian man based in South Africa put his side chick on blast after he discovered she lied about her child's paternity | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Nigerian man based in South Africa put his side chick on blast after he discovered she lied about her child's paternity

A married Nigerian man based in South Africa, Oba Don has put his side chick on blast yesterday after he found out she lied about the paternity of her child. In December 2016, Mr Oba Don shared the news of the birth of son only to discover that he wasn't the actual father of the child after series of DNA test. 5 months later He shared screenshots of the the DNA test and lamented about the N2.5 million naira he's already spent on the lady.

The man shared a photo of the South African lady and said people should stop confusing her with his wife; 
"This Is the South Africa Girl Oh Dat Told Me Am Responsible For The Pregnancy Oh,N Made Me Spent Hell Taking Care of The Pregnancy Till She Delivered n After The Child Was Born N All Dat.Please For Those Of You Confusing My Wife To Her.She Is The Fake Baby Mama Oh n Not My Wife oh.Read and Reread again before asking question ok.####DontConfuseMyWife2HerBiko###🙏DNATEST" He wrote
He went on to warn men to be careful of whom they sleep with especially if they have money because the ladies will claim they are pregnant for them just to collect their money.

Read what he wrote and see more photos below...


Posted by at 6/05/2017 11:12:00 am

8 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I'll pass


... Merited happiness

5 June 2017 at 11:23
Susan Omalicha Stanley said...

He is a very stupid man, so you have a wife but you will be sleeping around with different type of girls. Don't go and stick to your wife continue to sleep. This is just the beginning, the alleged side check pitied you self.

5 June 2017 at 11:25
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!

5 June 2017 at 11:29
Anonymous said...

What an idiot he is, can't even write sound English. I can't deal with Biko.
His wife should cut off his thing, shameless he goat.

5 June 2017 at 11:32
Anonymous said...

No need to ask for refund. U slept with her durin d relationship. Use dat one settle am

5 June 2017 at 11:33
Chi N said...

Shame on him

5 June 2017 at 11:33
Anonymous said...

Next time keep your blokos in your pants or use a condom. Married man nor dey fuck raw na, haba!!

5 June 2017 at 11:35
Anonymous said...

What about the men that use "I want DNA test" to abandon their responsibility. I know of someone that said he will only pay for upkeep if the child is his. 3 years later he is still to pay and submit to DNA. Abeg all this agbero drug addicts walking this earth in form of father meanwhile they are just empty loud mouthed drug addicts broke asses lmao.

5 June 2017 at 12:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts