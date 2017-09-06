According to @TrendsOfNigeria, Emiene Amali-Adekwu Graduated with a 4.0 CGPA, making her the best student the school has had since it was established.
Friday, 9 June 2017
Nigerian lady graduates as best student from Southeastern University Lakeland
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/09/2017 02:55:00 pm
