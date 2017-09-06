 Nigerian lady graduates as best student from Southeastern University Lakeland | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

Nigerian lady graduates as best student from Southeastern University Lakeland

Yesterday, the story was told of Nigerian lady Adeola Olubamiji who became the first black to bag a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada (read here). Another Nigerian has made us proud again by graduating from Southeastern University, Lakeland USA as the best student.
According to @TrendsOfNigeria, Emiene Amali-Adekwu Graduated with a 4.0 CGPA, making her the best student the school has had since it was established.

Posted by at 6/09/2017 02:55:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts