 Nigerian lady celebrates her 28th birthday with nude photos, says 'I told you all to expect the worse this year!'

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Nigerian lady celebrates her 28th birthday with nude photos, says 'I told you all to expect the worse this year!'

A Nigerian lady with Facebook username, Nelly Jose Mourinho recently celebrated her 28th birthday and decided to share nude photos to mark the day. She shared the photo on Facebook and wrote;
"I told you to expect worse this year, didn't I!? Oh well here we are, it's my birthday and it's within my jurisdiction to #CauseChaos #TensionTheInternet .... Note : if it's against your faith or whatever you believe in, jus waka pass and don't be unfortunate!.." 
Where's her mum? 😕. See the nude photo after the cut...

Posted by at 6/15/2017 09:35:00 pm

13 comments:

Anonymous said...

She's okay, a bit of a porker but it's her body and she is wearing her birthday suit.

15 June 2017 at 21:43
Kemmiespicy said...

She be like toad

15 June 2017 at 21:45
GALORE said...

What a shameful lady


They need to check her oblongata



Saying, where is her mother is quite disrespectful..... Some children are just too stubborn




@Galore

15 June 2017 at 21:48
Anonymous said...

Ashawo kobo kobo!

15 June 2017 at 21:49
Maximum Grade said...

I see nothing

15 June 2017 at 21:49
Adaeze Nwankwo said...

Ugly thing!

15 June 2017 at 21:55
Amy said...

Very stupid girl with "fowl" brain. Her mum must be crying and wishing she never gave birth to this disgrace of a child.

15 June 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

She really looks naughty

15 June 2017 at 21:58
joyous babe said...

Yeye they smell

15 June 2017 at 21:58
Anonymous said...

Nothing sexy about this na...shes trying really hard to fit in...

15 June 2017 at 22:01
emy zeal said...

Linda she cover everything na,tell which eyes u take see something,i no see anything ooh

15 June 2017 at 22:04
Ashanka said...

Na nude be this one? She know open the main thing jare

15 June 2017 at 22:19
Anonymous said...

Chei chinelo biochemistry unn. What lead you to this. Thou you have been razz but I never thought you will do this. Well let me just stop here. #dumbfounded

15 June 2017 at 22:25

