 Nigerian footballer, Elderson Echiejile is married (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Nigerian footballer, Elderson Echiejile is married (photo)

29-year Nigerian professional footballer, Elderson Echiejile, who plays for Spanish club, Sporting de Gijón on loan from AS Monaco FC as a left back, is married. He tied the knot with his fiancée, Oghenevwemo Ziregbe, on Saturday in France. See another photo after the cut...


Posted by at 6/06/2017 06:30:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Cute couple 😍😍😍

6 June 2017 at 06:46
Anonymous said...

Ugly girl, looks old and worn out

6 June 2017 at 06:54
pam eucharia said...

Congratulations

6 June 2017 at 06:57
Anonymous said...

wow...her name carry weight ooohh..lol.. she is pweety..HML.



Duchess zee

6 June 2017 at 07:15
Chelda the Entertainment lawyer said...

eya! See Romantic setting...I'm shy ooo

6 June 2017 at 07:57
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

6 June 2017 at 08:05
dee boi said...

Not his fault say dem dupe you nah... dee

6 June 2017 at 08:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts