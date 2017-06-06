Nigerian footballer, Elderson Echiejile is married (photo)

29-year Nigerian professional footballer, Elderson Echiejile, who plays for Spanish club, Sporting de Gijón on loan from AS Monaco FC as a left back, is married. He tied the knot with his fiancée, Oghenevwemo Ziregbe, on Saturday in France. See another photo after the cut...
7 comments:
Cute couple 😍😍😍
Ugly girl, looks old and worn out
Congratulations
wow...her name carry weight ooohh..lol.. she is pweety..HML.
Duchess zee
eya! See Romantic setting...I'm shy ooo
Congrats to them
Not his fault say dem dupe you nah... dee
