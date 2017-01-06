 Nigerian first ICT university underway- FG says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Nigerian first ICT university underway- FG says

The Federal government says it plans to establish an Information Communication Technology University in Nigeria. The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, today inaugurated an implementation committee that would work towards establishing the institution.

According to Adebayo, the ICT university is being established so that Nigerians can keep pace with the rapidly changing technological advancement in the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry,

enhancement of the ICT learning environment, stimulation of critical thinking, propel innovation, bridge the digital divide, increase contribution to the GDP using ICT.

Shittu in his inaugural address, said that ICT plays a critical role in the sustainable growth and development of any nation, citing the Nigerian example which he said stands “at the rate of 24.42% growth, the ICT sector is currently the fastest growing in the Nigerian economy”

He went on to state that the proposed Institution would offer a variety of programs aimed at providing professional knowledge and expertise required for a specialised career in the field of Telecommunications, Internet of things, Cyber Security, Robotics, Embedded Systems, Computer Forensics, Digital Media and Entertainment Technology.

According to him, “The proposed Institution has been endorsed by the Nigerian government, global leaders in the ICT industry such as Cisco, Facebook, Huawei, D – links, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, Siemens, Intel, Motorola, Ericsson, Dell, HP, IBM, MTN and the Globacom”.
