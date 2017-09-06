Nigerian Army sentences 5 soldiers for various offences

Delivering judgement, the President of the Court , Brigadier General Olusegun Adeniyi announced the court sentence of reduction in rank to Private in 2 count charges for Sergaent Samuel Balanga who is convicted for desertion and miscellaneous offences.
Similarly, the court sentenced Private Chima Samuel who was convicted for aiding and abetting murder of a minor Yakubu Isah in Maiduguri to 15 years imprisonment.
Lance Corporal Hilary Joel who was convicted for murder of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Damboa was sentenced to death. Also Corporal Aliu Audu who was charged for assault was reduced to the rank of Private. Trooper Sunday Ogwuche who was convicted for stealing and unlawful possession of 641 rounds of 7.62mm Special was sentenced to 2 years and 5 years imprisonment.
The representative of the National Human Rights Commission present in court, Barr Jumai Usman Mshelia who is the Commission Acting Zonal Coordinator in Borno State commended the Nigerian Army for the transparency in the trial of the a accused soldiers .
She expressed delight that the Nigerian Army has shown that it is a discipline organisation and airing personnel are tried for wrong doing. She was happy that justice has been served
KINGSLEY SAMUEL
Lieutenant Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division
Lieutenant Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division
5 comments:
Lance corporal Hilary Joel why should he be sentence to death after who he murdered is a terrorist. biko make i start dey go
rubbish, sentences are biased!don't easterners got terrible sentences!murder of a boko haram suspect, nor b good tin b dat?!
Okay
... Merited happiness
Do not miss this opportunity Nigerian communication commission NCC is currently recruiting graduates for 2017 job vacancies see full job title and job description here, click Here to check it out
Army sef wickard see Wetin dem dey do there own people
Post a Comment