"Went to the village today to do the things I know how to do the things I enjoy doing it was fun you will know if you have been in the village good to be back"
Friday, 23 June 2017
Nigerian and Arsenal FC player, Kelechi Nwakali shares photo of himself frying garri in his village
May God bless u my broda, humility
roceeds all..!
Never forget where you came from
roceeds all..!
Good boy
... Merited happiness
