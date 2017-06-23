 Nigerian and Arsenal FC player, Kelechi Nwakali shares photo of himself frying garri in his village | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Nigerian and Arsenal FC player, Kelechi Nwakali shares photo of himself frying garri in his village

19 year old  Nigerian International Footballer & Arsenal FC player, Kelechi Nwakali shared this photo of him frying garri in his village. He captioned it;
 "Went to the village today to do the things I know how to do the things I enjoy doing it was fun you will know if you have been in the village good to be back"
Posted by at 6/23/2017 05:20:00 pm

4 comments:

lilmose said...

May God bless u my broda, humility
roceeds all..!

23 June 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

Never forget where you came from

23 June 2017 at 17:40
23 June 2017 at 17:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good boy


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:54

