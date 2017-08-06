 Nigerian Afro Hip Hop act, Blixxy seals international management deal, released new video with Oritsefemi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Nigerian Afro Hip Hop act, Blixxy seals international management deal, released new video with Oritsefemi

Good things are bound for Nigeria indigenous music sensation Blixxy, After carting away various awards in 2016, releasing jaw dropping videos and topping musical charts in Nigeria, is set to make his international presence in the America music scene.
The irionor, this year, mumu & magodo crooner penned down an international management deal with America based fully focused management.

The details of the deal is yet to be be made known but from what we can gather, they would be handling is international bookings,branding and promotions.


Fully focused management has handled American  rap star lil cease,late notorious BIG Junior mafia /bad boy records  protege and recently Uncle murder, currently signed to 50cent's G-Unit label.



The talented musical act recently released a collaborative videos with the self styled musical Taliban Oritsefemi,the song titled "tomorrow carry belle" is currently enjoying massive rotation on both television and radio stations nation wide.

Fans can watch the video via

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv-GZampAEs&feature=youtu.be

