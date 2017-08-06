Nigerian Afro Hip Hop act, Blixxy seals international management deal, released new video with Oritsefemi

The irionor, this year, mumu & magodo crooner penned down an international management deal with America based fully focused management.
The details of the deal is yet to be be made known but from what we can gather, they would be handling is international bookings,branding and promotions.
Fully focused management has handled American rap star lil cease,late notorious BIG Junior mafia /bad boy records protege and recently Uncle murder, currently signed to 50cent's G-Unit label.
The talented musical act recently released a collaborative videos with the self styled musical Taliban Oritsefemi,the song titled "tomorrow carry belle" is currently enjoying massive rotation on both television and radio stations nation wide.
Congratulations. Good for him
