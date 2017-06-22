Nigeria must stop Quota system- Saint Obi says as he shares hot new photos

Veteran
Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has urged politicians to stop Quota system,
question about state of origin and religion on various forms. The actor, who shared smashing new photos on Facebook, wrote;
'Nigeria must stop Quota System; questions about State of Origin and Religion on
various forms.These, BREED laziness, marginalization, retrogression,
poverty, nepotism, restiveness, religious & ethnic chauvinism,' Another photo after the cut.
9 comments:
Oga too many grammer, where u dey since?
Agreed. Those lazy northerners have used the quota system as an excuse for ages in Nigeria.
nigeria needs to go with a mindset of let the best man get the
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
job. there should not be any slot for anyone based on religion or tribe. this is what has been hindering our progress.
Saint Obi, PRAY FOR YOURSELF!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
anybody wey post pictures go yarn him own.
@Saint obi too is SHOUTING
@Galore
That's Nigeria's number one problem with that out of the way,it will pave the path to unity,we should also get rid of the rotational presidency and when a citizen resides in any part of the country should be seen as an indigene of that part of the country and stop saying I am a Yoruba,Hausa or Igbo and see ourselves as Nigerians.
What is all this with pictures and posing at his age. No occasion to attend to now be snapped. Fronting picture poses like an undergraduate girl. P square should use this one sing "no body ugly" baddam
Mtn money ride on, we know ,continue to pose.
Post a Comment