Thursday, 22 June 2017

Nigeria must stop Quota system- Saint Obi says as he shares hot new photos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has urged politicians  to stop Quota system, question about state of origin and religion on various forms. The actor, who shared smashing new photos on Facebook, wrote;
'Nigeria must stop Quota System; questions about State of Origin and Religion on various forms.These, BREED laziness, marginalization, retrogression, poverty, nepotism, restiveness, religious & ethnic chauvinism,' Another photo after the cut.
Posted by at 6/22/2017 09:07:00 pm

9 comments:

tsalz said...

Oga too many grammer, where u dey since?

22 June 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

Agreed. Those lazy northerners have used the quota system as an excuse for ages in Nigeria.

22 June 2017 at 21:14
Cyril said...

nigeria needs to go with a mindset of let the best man get the

job. there should not be any slot for anyone based on religion or tribe. this is what has been hindering our progress.

22 June 2017 at 21:17
Vivian Reginalds said...

Saint Obi, PRAY FOR YOURSELF!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 21:17
whitefalcon said...

anybody wey post pictures go yarn him own.

22 June 2017 at 21:20
GALORE said...

@Saint obi too is SHOUTING


@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:34
Abdul Eke said...

That's Nigeria's number one problem with that out of the way,it will pave the path to unity,we should also get rid of the rotational presidency and when a citizen resides in any part of the country should be seen as an indigene of that part of the country and stop saying I am a Yoruba,Hausa or Igbo and see ourselves as Nigerians.

22 June 2017 at 21:56
nnabuike nnamani said...

What is all this with pictures and posing at his age. No occasion to attend to now be snapped. Fronting picture poses like an undergraduate girl. P square should use this one sing "no body ugly" baddam

22 June 2017 at 21:58
Anonymous said...

Mtn money ride on, we know ,continue to pose.

22 June 2017 at 21:59

