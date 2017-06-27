 Nigeria Customs Service impounds 200 vehicles in Ogun State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Nigeria Customs Service impounds 200 vehicles in Ogun State

The Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and impounded over 200 vehicles being used for conveying smuggled rice and vegetable oil across the border communities of the state.

The State Area Controller, Sani Madugu said the seized vehicles and food items would be forfeited to the Federal Government after due process;
 ''these ones shall be forfeited to the government after court condemnation. Once we secure court condemnation after 30 days of seizure, it becomes government property”.
He went on to say,
 'these seizures were as a result of intelligence gathering. We no longer use guns in making arrests, we have adopted a dialogue approach. We are meeting with community and religious leaders as well as youth leaders as a way of reducing this menace”.
