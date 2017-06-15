Niger State Pilgrims warned not to take Kolanuts, Drugs and other prohibited items to Mecca

The Chairman of Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Adamu Zungeru, has warned intending pilgrims from the state to abstain from carrying prohibited items to Saudi Arabia.
The chairman, who gave the warning while addressing newsmen in Minna on Wednesday, listed some of the prohibited items, including kola nuts and drugs ahead of the 2017 hajj in Mecca.
Zungeru explained that the Saudi Government would not be light-hearted with pilgrims found violating its rules and regulations.
According to him, the board has already secured decent accommodation for the intending pilgrims from the state.
“Clinic and medical personnel will be provided to address the health challenges of the pilgrims as well as clerics to guide pilgrims,’’ he added.
