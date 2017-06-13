Nick Gordon's arrest will be used as evidence in Bobbi Kristina's death Investigation

According to TMZ, the Fulton County D.A. says:
"It goes without saying that the arrest of Nick Gordon in the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter."Nick has always been a person of interest in the 2015 death of Whitney and Bobby Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina's. The criminal investigation has been ongoing for 2 years, with no resolution. Bobbi Kristina was found dead in a bathtub in her apartment.
