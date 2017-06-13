 Nick Gordon's arrest will be used as evidence in Bobbi Kristina's death Investigation | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Nick Gordon's arrest will be used as evidence in Bobbi Kristina's death Investigation

The arrest of Bobbi Kristina's former bf, Nick Gordon over the weekend, for allegedly beating up his girlfriend, will be used as evidence against him in the death investigation of Bobbi Kristina. Which means he more than likely, could face criminal charges.
According to TMZ, the Fulton County D.A. says:
"It goes without saying that the arrest of Nick Gordon in the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter."
Nick has always been a person of interest in the 2015 death of Whitney and Bobby Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina's. The criminal investigation has been ongoing for 2 years, with no resolution. Bobbi Kristina was found dead in a bathtub in her apartment.
Posted by at 6/13/2017 04:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts