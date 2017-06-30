NFL star Logan Ryan surprises engineer older brother on his birthday by paying off his $82,000 student loan

The NFL star shared a photo via his Instagram page of himself with his brother who was smiling while holding a large check written to American Education Services for the $82,000. He captioned the photo;
"Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!! My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt. The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree" Ryan recently signed a 3 year contract worth $30million with the Titans.
