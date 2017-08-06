Newcastle fans start petition for the club to retire Cheick Tiote's old shirt number

Fans of newly promoted English Premier League club, Newcastle United have started an online petition for the club to retire the jersey number 24 worn by former player, Chiek Tiote who died on Monday during a training session in China.
The Ivorian player who is well known for his remarkable time with Newcastle United joined the club from FC Twente in 2010 and spent seven years with them before leaving for China in February to join China League One side Beijing Enterprises.
The petition published on change.org calls on fans to back the move:
'In the light of the legends death, The shirt number should be retired in honour of his life. A Newcastle legend taken too soon.
Get your friends and family to sign. Share on social media. Let's show Tiote how much we loved him.'
