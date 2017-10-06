Newborn baby found abandoned in Jonas Brothers backpack in Arizona car pack

A newborn baby was found wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a Jonas Brothers backpack, then left in a shopping trolley outside a grocery store in the car park in Tempe, Arizona. The baby was wearing a purple flowered onesie with a stuffed animal laying beside her. Fortunately, a passerby found the baby and called 911. In a recording of the call released by police the good Samaritan said:
"Hi, I just found a newborn baby. And she's beautiful."
"Oh my goodness, the baby was just barely born right now ... the umbilical cord was cut but it's still attached."
The caller was then asked to flick the baby's feet to make sure she was still breathing. He responded that the baby was still breathing.
Ambulance arrived an took the baby to the hospital and officials said she is doing well.
The Tempe Police Department posted a photo of the backpack on Facebook, appealing to the public for help in identifying the infant and hopefully, her mother.
According to Arizona's Safe Haven Law states that a person can leave a newborn at a designated location, such as a fire station or hospital, and not be subject to criminal charges as long as the infant is less than three days old.
The grocery store where the baby was left was a few miles away from a Police station.
Source: Inside Edition
