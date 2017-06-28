New wave of cyber attacks hits multinational companies in Europe

The second-largest drug maker in the United States has confirmed it's been affected by the cyberattack. In a message sent using its verified Twitter account, Merck said that its computer network was "compromised" as part of a global attack.
Company and government officials reported serious intrusions at the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices. Ukraine's prime minister said the attack was unprecedented but that "vital systems haven't been affected."
Russia's Rosneft oil company also reported falling victim to hacking, as well as Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and also Mondelez International makers of Cadbury Bournvita.
The number of companies and agencies reportedly affected by the ransomware campaign is piling up fast, and the electronic rampage appears to be rapidly snowballing into a real-world crisis.
At the moment, there's very little information about what might be behind the disruption at each specific company, but cybersecurity experts rapidly zeroed in on a form of ransomware, the name given to programs that hold data hostage by scrambling it until a payment is made.
