New video surfaces of the moment Tiger Woods struggles to blow into a breathalyzer test in jail as the golfer appears confused after his DUI arrest

In the video, the 41-year-old golfer can be seen barefoot inside of the jail and he looked confused and appeared to be swaying slightly. An officer asked him what his hair and eye color is and Woods struggled, taking a long pause before saying "I don't know", then added "Mostly brown and fading and brown".
He then agrees to submit to a breathalyzer test and walks to a nearby chair. He sat in the chair and from the way his head was nodding, it appears he fell asleep briefly.
Soon after, a female officer asks him to stand up and walk a few steps towards her to take the breathalyzer test. When he complied, she asks him to blow into the test several times. Through it all, he looked disoriented and kept doing the opposite of what he was asked to do.
"Take a deep breath in and now blow out. Blow out. Good there you go, keep going keep going."
When they are done, she instructs him to take a seat again, but he just continues to stand in front of her for a few moments. He was slightly swaying as he stood before he then tries to walk towards the officers in the jail but they tell him to keep standing in the same position and not move. All the while, Woods' hands were held behind him in handcuffs.
Woods can be heard asking if they can "take off his two bracelets", referring to the handcuffs but the female officer tells him that he has to keep them on for a while. He later takes another breathalyzer test and is told again that he can sit down in the chair but he remains standing like the first time, so the female officer turns him around and helps him back to the chair. The officer later tells Woods that the breathalyzer did not detect any alcohol on his breath.
Woods was asked by a male officer if he will submit to a urine test and he agrees. He then appears as though he's trying to get up from the seat, but the officers tell him that he can remain seated. He appears confused and asked the officer, "How am I going to hold it?". The entire video lasted about 11 minutes. Another video had been released earlier of the moment Woods was found by police sleeping in his running car. After policemen woke him up, he said that he did not know where he was. The initial video lasted for over an-hour-and-half. In it, Wood is seen swaying, rolling his eyes and falling asleep as police administer field sobriety tests. He could barely stand and kept swaying.
Woods has denied taking alcohol and revealed what happened that night. He said he had been reacting to prescribed medications. He underwent fusion surgery last month and is still on drugs. The breathalyzer test also cleared him of having alcohol in his system.
Below is a short footage from the clip...
