Monday, 5 June 2017

New Video: Arabmonae – ‘Esege’

Akande Mubarakbetter known as Arabmonae is back with a smashing hit single 'Esege' which will get both the streets and the high class dancing, after releasing his last hit single 'Rabata' which received massive acceptance.

There will be a dance competition, whoever can do the 'ESEGE' Dance after watching the video should post a 30-60 seconds video on Instagram; [Follow & Tag @ARABMONAE on both Instagram and Twitter], the person with the most engagements gets a price money of $50 (Fifty U.S Dollars) at the end of 3weeks of the competition.

Enjoy both the Video and Audio via links below

Audio Download Link: http://smarturl.it/ArabmonaeEsege

http://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/artist/243840

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmf8x4MhcNs

