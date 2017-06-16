 New survey says Nigerians will vote middle-aged Presidential candidates in 2019 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

New survey says Nigerians will vote middle-aged Presidential candidates in 2019

A new survey conducted by NOIPolls and Business Day Media has showed that Nigerians would prefer middle-aged candidates for the country’s 2019 presidential elections. 

According to the poll, 64% of Nigerians say they would prefer to vote for a presidential candidate between the ages of 40 and 50 years; while 15% say they would make do with candidates whose ages ranged between 51 and 60 years...



Specifically, ages 50 years (33 percent) and 40 years (21 percent) constituted the highest precise age preferences cited by Nigerians. 

However, almost half of those interviewed (48 percent) expressed their preference for middle-aged presidential candidates, and asked to advanced reasons for the preferences, 44 percent said middle-aged candidates “combine youthful energy and maturity”, while 23 percent argued that such candidates are likely to be “more mentally alert”. Similarly, 35 percent expressed support for young candidates saying “they bring new and fresh ideas” and “are more vibrant than the elderly.”  
Posted by at 6/16/2017 09:20:00 pm

3 comments:

GALORE said...

Just don't bring @APC chain


Yes, voting for someone younger.. .for now,i don't have a candidate in mind



@Galore

16 June 2017 at 21:24
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

My concern is, are they not going to be another looters???. Period

16 June 2017 at 21:42
Babe said...

I hope so

16 June 2017 at 21:59

Post a Comment

