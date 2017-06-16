New survey says Nigerians will vote middle-aged Presidential candidates in 2019

According to the poll, 64% of Nigerians say they would prefer to vote for a presidential candidate between the ages of 40 and 50 years; while 15% say they would make do with candidates whose ages ranged between 51 and 60 years...
Specifically, ages 50 years (33 percent) and 40 years (21 percent) constituted the highest precise age preferences cited by Nigerians.
However, almost half of those interviewed (48 percent) expressed their preference for middle-aged presidential candidates, and asked to advanced reasons for the preferences, 44 percent said middle-aged candidates “combine youthful energy and maturity”, while 23 percent argued that such candidates are likely to be “more mentally alert”. Similarly, 35 percent expressed support for young candidates saying “they bring new and fresh ideas” and “are more vibrant than the elderly.”
3 comments:
Just don't bring @APC chain
Yes, voting for someone younger.. .for now,i don't have a candidate in mind
@Galore
My concern is, are they not going to be another looters???. Period
I hope so
Post a Comment