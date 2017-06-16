 New Song of the Summer Deji Abdul – Summer 17 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

New Song of the Summer Deji Abdul – Summer 17

New Afrosoul and Rnb Artist, Deji Abdul has recently dropped another huge song for the summer coincidentally titled  “Summer 17”. This song can potentially reign both in Africa and also worldwide as it has a sound that can appeal to all different types of people. 

It is definitely a must listen and a must add to your summer playlists. The song is available on all music platforms. The song is produced by Hassboss and BathingMontel
Follow him on social media:
Twitter – @deji_abdul
Instagram - @deji_abdul
Soundcloud – Deji Abdul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwsvSrqCoCc
https://soundcloud.com/dejiabdul/summer-17
 
Posted by at 6/16/2017 04:56:00 pm

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

BastArd!You no go blow. Your brother Debola is a fuck boy!!
Go and work in your father's paper mill.Because music won't work for you.

16 June 2017 at 17:56

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts