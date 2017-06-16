New Song of the Summer Deji Abdul – Summer 17

New Afrosoul and Rnb Artist, Deji Abdul has recently dropped another huge song for the summer coincidentally titled “Summer 17”. This song can potentially reign both in Africa and also worldwide as it has a sound that can appeal to all different types of people.
Follow him on social media:
Twitter – @deji_abdul
Instagram - @deji_abdul
Soundcloud – Deji Abdul
