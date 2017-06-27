New Poll: More people in the world have confidence in Vladimir Putin than Donald Trump

According to a new survey of citizens in 37 countries around the world, more people have confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing regarding world affairs" than his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
27% say they have confidence in Putin while 22% say they have confidence in Trump; In comparison to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, about whom 42% say they have confidence.
The poll goes on to explain that much of the distrust in Trump is born of the policies he has pursued in his first five months in office. More than seven in 10 oppose Trump's decision to withdraw from major international trade deals and his announcement that the US would pull out of the Paris climate accords.
See the full list of the countries that Pew sampled for the poll here.
5 comments:
I hope he completes this term.
Long live LIB
Hehehehehehe...till 2030, Trump will still remain a small boy for where Putin dey. Putin has been the world most powerful president back to back to back to back to back to back to back to back to etc
Lol.
Lol
B4 nko.
why would they have more confidence? you know what to expect with putin but with trump he is like a keg of gun powder,
he can explod at the slightest spark. The poll goes on to explain that much of the distrust in Trump is born of the policies he has pursued. Trump needs to sit up.
