Friday, 9 June 2017

New Poll: Americans think Donald Trump spends too much time on Twitter

According to a new poll conducted by the Politico/Morning consult, a large majority of Americans think President Donald Trump spends too much time on Twitter. The survey found that 69% of voters think Trump should tweet less, and even a majority of Republican voters, 53%, agree. Overall, 59% of voters say his use of Twitter is a bad thing and 57% believe his tweets hurt his own presidency. 51%, believe his tweets hurt national security, and 53% believe they hurt American standing in the world. The survey of 1,999 registered voters was conducted June 1st and 2nd of 2017
