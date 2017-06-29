 New Poll: 84% of Nigerians believe EFCC needs to investigate Hushpuppi...lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

New Poll: 84% of Nigerians believe EFCC needs to investigate Hushpuppi...lol

Flamboyant Nigerian, Hushpuppi and his war with rappers, Phyno and Ice prince has made him a trending topic on Twitter.

With Kcee's post calling on the EFCC to investigate him, a Twitter user ran a poll and people voted overwhelmingly in support of Hushpuppi being investigated by the anti-graft agency.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 09:01:00 pm

8 comments:

Esther Norah said...

Shebi he wants to be famous and rich, it comes with a price. Like play like play, he will land in EFCC office soon. He has all that monies and still look ugly and unkempt period

29 June 2017 at 21:06
Oscar said...

ds guy has really gotten the fame he wanted. This hushpuppi is just catching his fun and y'all are taking him serious. Finally someone with an even bigger ego is

preying on their collective egoes. Now they are begging for Efcc to come and save their faces. Lol..Shea..this local rappers be dissin everyone.

29 June 2017 at 21:06
Beauty Osas said...

This is getting interesting. Oya, EFCC let's hear from you guys.

29 June 2017 at 21:07
Manuel Kunmi said...

naso the thing go

29 June 2017 at 21:09
Sun said...

Na lie where is the 84 percent.silly opinion

29 June 2017 at 21:09
John ugwu18 said...

Pls can anybody tell me where freeborn is?

29 June 2017 at 21:13
Anonymous said...

He asked for it

29 June 2017 at 21:20
parrot said...

I see that tick which means you voted yes hmmmm

29 June 2017 at 21:21

