New Poll: 84% of Nigerians believe EFCC needs to investigate Hushpuppi...lol

Flamboyant Nigerian, Hushpuppi and his war with rappers, Phyno and Ice prince has made him a trending topic on Twitter.
With Kcee's post calling on the EFCC to investigate him, a Twitter user ran a poll and people voted overwhelmingly in support of Hushpuppi being investigated by the anti-graft agency.
8 comments:
Shebi he wants to be famous and rich, it comes with a price. Like play like play, he will land in EFCC office soon. He has all that monies and still look ugly and unkempt period
ds guy has really gotten the fame he wanted. This hushpuppi is just catching his fun and y'all are taking him serious. Finally someone with an even bigger ego is
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
preying on their collective egoes. Now they are begging for Efcc to come and save their faces. Lol..Shea..this local rappers be dissin everyone.
This is getting interesting. Oya, EFCC let's hear from you guys.
naso the thing go
Na lie where is the 84 percent.silly opinion
Pls can anybody tell me where freeborn is?
He asked for it
I see that tick which means you voted yes hmmmm
Post a Comment