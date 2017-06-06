 New music: Walexy - Omotola | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

New music: Walexy - Omotola

Walexy, an African Nigerian musician based in Australia. Originally from Osun State ,Born in okuku. is yet to release another smash hit single titled "Omotola",and it was produced by d Headies Award wining producer of d year(Young John D Wicked Producer ).

The artist is filled with good song writing skills and sound engineering capabilities. has released hit singles such as “Modupe",Elele-Elele,Wine am 4me, Stay with me and many more.

 

Walexy is well appreciated by his fans all over the world with current single “Give it to me” receiving massive airplay on radio. Currently signed under the Royal Saga Record label head office in Australia and Nigeria.

http://notjustok.com/2017/06/05/walexy-omotola-prod-young-john/196827/

Instagram: @iamwalexyo Twitter; @iamwalexyo
