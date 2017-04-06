New Music: Hcien - Atachigom Ft. Zoro (See Person)

He is currently completing his degree programme while pursuing his promising music career. After releasing just two official singles since coming to prominence in 2016, HCien is already building a reputation as one of the hottest emerging artistes on the Nigerian Hip-hop scene.
Atachigom is his third single which sees him hook up with @zoroswagbag over an infectious, head-bopping instrumental produced by notable Coal City music producer @Kezyklef. A popular figure on the Southeast underground circuit for his work supporting upcoming artistes with several free-download beat packages, Kezyklef has previously worked with HCien on last year’s ‘Ben-Jonson’, which achieved a phenomenal amount of airplay on radio stations in the southeast and catapulted HCien into widespread public consciousness.
On Atachigom, HCien discards his humble offstage personality and goes in with the flow and cockiness of the lagos-born imo state thoroughbred that he is. Kezyklef’s instrumental is used as a mixture of traditional Igbo percussion sounds with hip-hop snares and Trap kicks and bass lines mastered by @lordgabrielz. This fusion gives the song a multi-layered effect that highlights HCien’s lyrical ability as he effortlessly switches between Igbo and English on the catchy hook. Employing an unconventional flow that sets him apart from other bilingual rappers on the track, his bars are fire from start to finish. Zoro too, justifies his inclusion on the track with a fire second verse which includes these bars:
I spit fire, sharp flows wey dey deflate tires/ It’s why they can’t reach me but for me it’s suicidal/
Wordplay got more lines than the NEPA wires/ The boy di fly, to get to me you need about 6 pilots/
Atachigom is the anthem for a new generation of culturally confident Southeastern Hip-hop artistes who are proud and unapologetic, yet charismatic and great to listen to. Boastful and serious, yet charming and hilarious at the same time, Atachigom is HCien’s statement to the world that he is ready to come into the national Hip-hop mainstream. On this evidence, anyone trying to stop HCien’s rise as a lyricist has quite a job on their hands.
