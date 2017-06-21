 New Music: Damayo- Real OG | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

New Music: Damayo- Real OG

Domination Nation releases the first single of its newest act, Damayo titled "Real OG". The song was produced by Damayo as "DJ Psychotune" and mixed and mastered by Milla. So far, many who have heard this song (especially during its creation process) have called it the 'Song of the Summer'.

Damayo whom was signed earlier this year in March shows his versatility and mastercraft in this carefully created masterpiece. Kindly listen, enjoy and share.

Connect with him via twitter & instagram as "@_Damayo"
For all enquires and bookings 08178353736 (Tunde Dynasty) @dominationnation@yahoo.com
Also follow Domination Nation on IG @domination_nation_ & DNtotheworld (snapchat)

 https://soundcloud.com/damayo_official/real-og


