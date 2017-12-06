New Music: Bigabaz - Gbadun | @bigabaz27

His return is the return of the king as he release amazing masterpiece banger that you will leave on repeat on your playlist. This new tune is entitled Gbadun which is produced by talented producer Barrytone.
Expect more tune dropping soon also anticipate the official visual to GBADUN shot by A-List director.
Also stay updated and follow BigaBaz on social media
Twitter : @bigabaz27
Instagram : @bigabaz1
Download, Share and leave your comment!
CLICK AND DOWNLOAD BELOW
http://tooxclusive.com/download-mp3/bigabaz-gbadun/
http://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/download-mp3/music-bigabaz-gbadun
http://confirmgist.com.ng/2017/06/music-bigabaz-gbadun/
Download and Enjoy!
No comments:
Post a Comment