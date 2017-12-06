 New Music: Bigabaz - Gbadun | @bigabaz27 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

New Music: Bigabaz - Gbadun | @bigabaz27

Multi talented fast rising act BigaBaz return with a dope jam after taking a short break from the music scene.

His return is the return of the king as he release amazing masterpiece banger that you will leave on repeat on your playlist. This new tune is entitled Gbadun which is produced by talented producer Barrytone.

Expect more tune dropping soon also anticipate the official visual to GBADUN shot by A-List director.

Also stay updated and follow BigaBaz on social media

Twitter : @bigabaz27

Instagram : @bigabaz1


Download, Share and leave your comment!


​CLICK AND DOWNLOAD BELOW

http://tooxclusive.com/download-mp3/bigabaz-gbadun/

http://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/download-mp3/music-bigabaz-gbadun​

http://confirmgist.com.ng/2017/06/music-bigabaz-gbadun/



D​ownload and Enjoy!


