New mum, Irina Shayk, is seen with her new born daughter for first time (photos)

Model Irina Shayk was seen for the first time strolling with her daughter in LA, just close to where her fiance, Bradley Cooper, was shooting a new movie. She and Bradley welcomed their daughter in March but kept it a secret until two weeks after. She has stepped out on several occasions since then but this is the first time she's seen out with baby Lea de Seine.
The 31-year-old looked really happy as she pushed her three-month-old daughter in her stroller on Thursday. She was joined by a friend for the stroll. The new mum flaunted her midriff in a cropped sweatshirt, revealing a taut tummy that surprisingly snapped back so fast.
Just down the road they were strolling on, Bradley threw himself into shooting a new movie titled A Star Is Born.
2 comments:
Cute
... Merited happiness
Congrats
