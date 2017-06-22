US officials have since denied the claims by ISIS saying it's "1,000% false." while Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the ISIS act amounts to "an official announcement of their defeat" as Iraqi military commanders confirm that militants blew the mosque up after troops closed in.
Thursday, 22 June 2017
New ISIS airstrike destroys 800-year old mosque in Syria
