Thursday, 22 June 2017

New ISIS airstrike destroys 800-year old mosque in Syria

New reports claims ISIS blew up the historic great Mosque of al-Nuri and its leaning minaret in Mosul. However, ISIS through its news agency, said US warplanes were responsible for destroying the historic mosque that has towered over Mosul for over 800-years.



US officials have since denied the claims by ISIS saying it's "1,000% false." while Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the ISIS act amounts to "an official announcement of their defeat" as Iraqi military commanders confirm that militants blew the mosque up after troops closed in.

The great al-Nuri mosque was built by the Seljuk ruler Nur al-Din al-Zangi Atabeg and completed in 1172. It's most notable feature is the Al Hadba minaret, which leans 253 centimeters (100 inches). The Mosque was dismantled and reassembled in 1942, but the minaret remained one of the few original elements.
