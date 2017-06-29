"Mr Gentry keep denying , you need more lies I have more than enough evidences, witnesses and your fate will be determined in the law court. Begging in private and forming Saint in public. Now you suddenly remember the kids? Now you suddenly remember you have a family name? When you were busy telling all those hideous lies against me, you forgot we have kids! When you were busy punching me , hitting me and almost killed me that day you forgot we had kids??????? 😡( Which was not your first time). Infact if you infuriate me any further I will put everything online so the whole world sees you for who you are!.. I have protected you for too long!...Keep it coming I am so ready for you....NEVER KNEW I WAS MARRIED TO MY ENEMY ...🙄
Thursday, 29 June 2017
"Never knew I was married to my enemy, begging in private but forming in public" - Mercy Aigbe replies Lanre Gentry
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 08:02:00 pm
