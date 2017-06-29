 "Never knew I was married to my enemy, begging in private but forming in public" - Mercy Aigbe replies Lanre Gentry | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"Never knew I was married to my enemy, begging in private but forming in public" - Mercy Aigbe replies Lanre Gentry

Mercy Aigbe today released a video showing her battered face while in the hospital after her now estranged husband, Lanre Gentry allegedly beat her up. He reacted, saying he's quiet about her allegations because of their children and even though she has gotten cheap sympathy, money and freedom, it was high time for her to stop soiling his name and blackmailing him as they have an ongoing case in court. Mercy has now replied him, saying she never knew she married her enemy. She wrote;


"Mr Gentry keep denying , you need more lies I have more than enough evidences, witnesses and your fate will be determined in the law court. Begging in private and forming Saint in public. Now you suddenly remember the kids? Now you suddenly remember you have a family name? When you were busy telling all those hideous lies against me, you forgot we have kids! When you were busy punching me , hitting me and almost killed me that day you forgot we had kids??????? 😡( Which was not your first time). Infact if you infuriate me any further I will put everything online so the whole world sees you for who you are!.. I have protected you for too long!...Keep it coming I am so ready for you....NEVER KNEW I WAS MARRIED TO MY ENEMY ...🙄
Posted by at 6/29/2017 08:02:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts