Monday, 12 June 2017

Nazanin Jafarian, the new daughter-in-law of the billionaire Alakija family, used to date Rob Kardashian (photos)

Over the weekend, Folarin - the son of billionaire oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija, married model, Nazanin Jafarian, in a lavish wedding in England. However, back in 2013, she dated Reality TV star Rob Kardashian after his best friend introduced them. 
They were photographed shopping together in London and she also met with his mother, Kris Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West. See more photos after the cut.


12 comments:

Anonymous said...

I knew Persians were all about the Benjamin's

12 June 2017 at 14:13
Esther Norah said...

So how is this news period

12 June 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

Gbam that's all the like money. Iranians are effing materialistic.

12 June 2017 at 14:27
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Cute!


Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:30
Anonymous said...

Nd soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo?

12 June 2017 at 14:43
rubbish said...

What else is new. Stupid Nigerian inferior men. Feel they have caught big fish by dating non black women but typically end up with loose undercover gold diggers. We will read about how she treats his fuk soon in 3.2.1

12 June 2017 at 14:44
Felipe said...

they were photographed shopping together in London and she also met with his mother,

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

Kris Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West. the son of billionaire oil tycoon.

12 June 2017 at 14:47
Manuel Kunmi said...

lol I raise my left balls for una..... sharply go dig her history

12 June 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

My dia it is news o! The babe has gold digger written all over her. Something just wasn't right about that picture of Naz and Folarin on the dance floor. I hope they signed a prenuptial that basically states that you leave this marriage with what you entered with.

12 June 2017 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

So its safe to say rob don chop her and drink cold water join

12 June 2017 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Esther ...thank you oooh!

12 June 2017 at 14:58

