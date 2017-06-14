MyCaseMyStyle: Customize your phone case and stand a chance to win a free iPhone 7 | Competition ends July 31st

Casestation Nigeria, the global market leader in the personalisation and customisation of consumer electronics products, is offering you the opportunity to show off to your friends with a brand new iPhone 7. All you have to do is order a customized, protective phone case and follow the instructions below.
Good luck!
How to Win
1. Go to casestation.com/ng and order a customized phone case
2. After your order has been cleared, wait for your case to be delivered
3. Take a mirror selfie of yourself with your phone sporting the new, customized case
4. Upload selfie to social media with the hashtag #MyCaseMyStyle and mention @casestationng
5. Get your family and friends to like and share/retweet your picture as many times as possible
6. The picture with the most engagements (likes, shares/retweets) on social media wins
Competition closes midnight July 31, 2017
How to create your case
1. Go to casestation.com/ng
2. Select your device maker or type
3. Choose your device model
4. Upload pictures from your device or social media page
5. Make payment and your customized case will be shipped to you
6. Alternatively, you could contact us via social media and a tech personnel will help you through the customization process.
Contest Guidelines
i. Each contestant can use either Facebook or Twitter (whichever one will favour you) — 1 retweet = 1 share. So for example, 100 retweets on Twitter = 100 shares on Facebook. If you post to both social platforms, the one with the highest engagement will be used.
ii. All entries which do not include the hashtag #MyCaseMyStyle and also does not mention @casestationng will be automatically disqualified.
iii. Results will be collated at exactly midnight of July 31, 2017. Any engagements which occur after that time will not be counted. So the earlier you post, the earlier you can start racking up those shares/retweets and the better your chances.
iv. Your selfie must include the casestation case you ordered.
What are you waiting for? Get started right now: www.casestation.com/ng
For more information visit the Casestation blog here. Further enquiries should be directed to Casestation NG social media handles.
About Casestation NG
Case Station is the global market leader in the personalisation and customisation of consumer electronics products. We enable the consumer to go online anytime, anywhere and create a protective case in their own style.
