My mum was too harsh on me when I got pregnant at 17 - Iretiola Doyle

Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle recently opened up on little known facts about her childhood.
According to the actress, her family members, including her mother, were harsh on her when she got pregnant at the age of 17.
Speaking recently at Harvesters International Christian Centre in Lagos, she said:
'You have to surround yourself with people who love and support you. I was blessed to have people around me; unfortunately these people are not family members. My mother didn’t take it lightly with me. I wouldn’t have handled it the way she did because I belong to a different generation. I was nurtured by people I met and they constantly reminded me that my life didn’t end with that bad situation.”
She continued to say:
'I felt I still remained who I was. I came from a very good home, not by wealth but value. Education was not negotiable in my family. I didn’t want that one mistake to define who I was. But it was quite difficult for me because it was the talk of the town for quite a number of years'.
She's in her right as a mother to do so
South west Nigeria has the highest number of Bastard children
It mostly happens that way. Only on rare occasions will parents accept that especially African mothers.
Did you expect her to pat you in the back? You were 17 and she did what she taught was best and only grandmother's hug and pet you even if you do wrong or at best correct you lightly so don't feel bad about what your mum did. Like u said u are in a different generation and would handle it differently
