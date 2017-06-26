 My life as an actor has been a gift and a blessing - RMD says as he shares new photo in Police uniform | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

My life as an actor has been a gift and a blessing - RMD says as he shares new photo in Police uniform

The veteran Nollywood actor shared this photo of himself in police uniform from a new crime drama titled "Crossroads."

Describing his life as an actor to be a gift and blessing, RMD also celebrated with his Muslim fans as they mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. He wrote:
'Making a living is a blessing, Doing what you love and making a living out of it is a greater blessing. My life as an actor has been a gift and a blessing and I pray for you today that your journey will lead you to blessings that are greater than you ever thought or imagined. Eid Mubarak. '
