'My kids suffer a lot of backlash because of my profession' - Ramsey Noah reveals why he doesn't go out with his kids

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ramsey Noah, has revealed that his kids suffer a lot of backlash because of his profession as a movie actor.
According to the father of three, it is very difficult to go out with his children because whenever he does, they feel bad and neglected in public when he tries to be nice to his fans by taking pictures with them.
The actor made the revelation in an interview with Ghana's Joy News’.
“My kids suffer a whole lot of backlash [because] of my profession because it’s pretty hard for us to go out and have fun in public places. Most times when I go, I always have to be nice to the fans, taking pictures and neglecting them and they feel bad about it, they don’t enjoy it,” he narrated.
Although, he admitted that it's the cross actors have to carry and that’s been going on for years.
Because of the divided attention, the actor said he tries to keep them out of public eyes.
“Most times I enjoy most of the best moments with my kids in private. 'I want them to have a mind of their own. I don’t want them to believe that [they can] back ride on the glory of their father, no. I want a situation where they can become independent and they can take this chance of their own. It’s a mentality that I [try to] curb.”
When asked if he would bring his kids into the acting profession, he said:
“A couple of people ask me, your kids, will you bring them into acting… it’s their choice. I wouldn’t forcibly train them in the line of acting but I will train them in whatever I see that they are more comfortable with,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey Noah, who got married to his wife, Emelia Philips-Nouah in 2002, have three children - Camil, Quincy and Desiree Noah.
