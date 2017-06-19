 "My high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her" - Jude Ighalo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

"My high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her" - Jude Ighalo

Nigerian International footballer, Jude Ighalo, made this revelation while speaking about his journey from the ghetto to fame. Sharing a side by side before and now photo, Ighalo wrote;
 
"From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape, plasta. I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream. Never give up on your Dream, the same God that elevated me shall elevate you , hold on to him and trust his timing. I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it's all done Amen🏽🏽#Mondaymotivation#🏽"
Posted by at 6/19/2017 06:07:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

I key to this testimony🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾For my Sibs and I

19 June 2017 at 07:19
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

She easily forgot that hand of time do change but i believe she is now watching on tv....good for her no woman is ever patient

19 June 2017 at 07:31
Anonymous said...

You are damn right!

19 June 2017 at 07:40

Post a Comment

