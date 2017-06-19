"From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape, plasta. I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream. Never give up on your Dream, the same God that elevated me shall elevate you , hold on to him and trust his timing. I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it's all done Amen🏽🏽#Mondaymotivation#🏽"
Monday, 19 June 2017
"My high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her" - Jude Ighalo
6/19/2017 06:07:00 am
3 comments:
I key to this testimony🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾For my Sibs and I
She easily forgot that hand of time do change but i believe she is now watching on tv....good for her no woman is ever patient
You are damn right!
