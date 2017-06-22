My heart is full of joy! Nigerian burn survivor celebrates the end of her degree exam

Nigerian burn survivor, Chizoba Obanye concluded her degree exam on June 19, at the Anambra State University Ulli, now Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University, COOU
The ever cheerful young lady posted some of her photos on Facebook to celebrate the milestone and wrote:
"It is finished. Is been long i have been waiting for dis special day finally is here, my heart is full of joy been in dis sch for 4 yrs wasn't easy.
Lemi first of all appreciate God for his Grace nd seeing me through in my stay here.
#secondly i want to appreciate my parents for been there for me i luv dem alot
#Thirdly i appreciate my siblings , cousins, family frnds, my uncles,and aunties i luv u guys
#i appreciate my wonderful frnds Umeh Lilian my bestie, anita nd chisom i luv u guys nd will miss u guys, i also appreciate my bestie cj, oy, Amaka, chidubem, chidiogu, Sandra i luv u guys and thanks for been there for me.
# no more lukong
#no more pathways
#am now free lyk a bird
# latest graduate from Obanye family
# proud biochemist
# done nd dusted
God is great and has always been faithful! Carry on babe God will surely help and guide you. Congrats.
A big congrats dear.
