News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
'My hair 'are' not cheap, I change it every four days, $500 a week' - Bobrisky
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 09:22:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
16 comments:
Stupid somebody.
It's more than four days since we saw this new hair now...haba bobri, pipe down the lies
Long live LIB
blood of jesus. ..kukuma kee me
my name is sangotokun adeola ....I am a Good stripper and good fucker too.ad me up on Facebook and follow me in instagram as princessade
If you have more money than him ,should we go and die,
as for bobriskky the day fowl yansh go open eehn! your cane is soaked inside hot cameroon peppersoup
that is a lie. who gives him money, is it bae?
Who cares to know?
All these Yoruba gays should let us be.
Mumu
Who cares to know?
Ok noted!
Oshhheeeee Lindodo Baddest...
I Love the Shade..
Bobrisky is a personified Werey Boy Girl..
Lousy thing with his Lie lie and shapeless self..
Any girl that will tk ur used dead hair is cursed...
Fuck outta here with ya Filtered burnt self..
This guy is an illiterate
All of una dey lie
Linda congratulation on your ThisDay Publication. You looked absolutely DIVINE and NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL!
So Proud of you. A Real Role Model.
Abeg share that money into 10 nd give me one part.. hunger de kill me person here
See how to activate faceebook secret harry porter spells
Post a Comment