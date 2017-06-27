 'My hair 'are' not cheap, I change it every four days, $500 a week' - Bobrisky | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

'My hair 'are' not cheap, I change it every four days, $500 a week' - Bobrisky

I am sure I have more money than Bobrisky but even I don't spend $2000 on weaves every month ...lol. That's like 720k a month right now. Cmon! But anyway, to the story. Bobrisky and his funny grammar today declared on Snaphat that he spends alot on his hair.

The male barbie who is currently in New York says he spends $500 on his hair weekly and will be glad to give them the hair if you are not a hater.
Posted by at 6/27/2017 09:22:00 pm

16 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Stupid somebody.

27 June 2017 at 21:25
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's more than four days since we saw this new hair now...haba bobri, pipe down the lies

Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 21:26
Manuel Kunmi said...

blood of jesus. ..kukuma kee me

27 June 2017 at 21:27
Anonymous said...

my name is sangotokun adeola ....I am a Good stripper and good fucker too.ad me up on Facebook and follow me in instagram as princessade

27 June 2017 at 21:28
BMF TOH BAD said...

If you have more money than him ,should we go and die,
as for bobriskky the day fowl yansh go open eehn! your cane is soaked inside hot cameroon peppersoup

27 June 2017 at 21:29
Tayo - click here now for penis enlargement said...

that is a lie. who gives him money, is it bae?

27 June 2017 at 21:32
Anonymous said...

Who cares to know?

27 June 2017 at 21:33
Anonymous said...

All these Yoruba gays should let us be.

27 June 2017 at 21:34
RareSpecie Z said...

Mumu

27 June 2017 at 21:34
Anonymous said...

Who cares to know?

27 June 2017 at 21:34
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ok noted!

27 June 2017 at 21:39
Oghenetega said...

Oshhheeeee Lindodo Baddest...
I Love the Shade..
Bobrisky is a personified Werey Boy Girl..
Lousy thing with his Lie lie and shapeless self..
Any girl that will tk ur used dead hair is cursed...
Fuck outta here with ya Filtered burnt self..

27 June 2017 at 21:39
Valentine Ginikachi said...

This guy is an illiterate

27 June 2017 at 21:41
Gideon amaechi said...

All of una dey lie

27 June 2017 at 21:41
TheRealAkon said...

Linda congratulation on your ThisDay Publication. You looked absolutely DIVINE and NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL!

So Proud of you. A Real Role Model.

27 June 2017 at 21:41
Anonymous said...

Abeg share that money into 10 nd give me one part.. hunger de kill me person here

See how to activate faceebook secret harry porter spells

27 June 2017 at 21:42

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts