"My charms failed me" notorious kidnapper Evans said he would never have been arrested otherwise

He disclosed that he has a native doctor resident in Nnewi, Anambra State who prepares charms for him and gives him so much courage in its efficacy.
According to reports by New Telegraph, Evans revealed that the native doctor is a traditional ruler and is the power behind his criminal activities. He said he had promised him that no policeman born of a woman could ever arrest him. Evans got anxious when policemen stormed the Igando residence where he keeps his victims so he ran to the native doctor for help and the man assured him that he had nothing to fear.
He said:
“The native doctor resides in Nnewi, Anambra State. He is a traditional ruler. After police busted our Igando hideout, he told me to have no fear. He said nothing would happen. He told me that nobody would be able to catch or arrest me. I believed him. I don’t know what went wrong.”This new revelation comes on the heels of the news that Evans' mother, Mrs Chinwe aka Lady Nwosu, has gone into hiding. New Telegraph spoke with Evans' uncle, Daniel Nwosu, who stands in as the head of the Nwosu family in Akamili village, Umudim, Nnewi. The uncle, who has been bed-ridden for a while, was asked about the whereabouts of his sister, the suspect's mother, but he said he has not heard from her for a very long time. He said that it was only Chinwe’s husband, Stephen Onwuamadike, who would be able to give account of her whereabouts.
Nwosu told New Telegraph:
“I don’t have anything to say because I don’t know anything about the boy (Evans). If I see him now, I may not even recognise him. It’s been a very long time I saw him last. He doesn’t come home or visit his maternal home. So, what can I say about him? You know children have a way with their mothers. It’s possible she knows what Chidumeme (Evans) is into or not. It is the father or mother that can talk about their child. I don’t have anything to say, but I appeal to the authorities to have mercy on him and forgive him. Children of this generation do not listen to advice; if not, why would he delve into such bad business, knowing the implications. It is because of money? See where it has got him.”Nwosu further disclosed that when he heard the news of Evans’ arrest, he called the suspect’s mother but she neither picked nor called back. Nwosu said that he had not been communicating with Chinwe for a long time because the woman did not reach out to them.
He said:
“I have not spoken with Chidumeme’s mother for a very long time and I don’t know where she is and what is happening around her. She should be up there in her husband’s house, but now I’m hearing she is not there. I don’t understand what is happening. It’s unfortunate and sad. She is just who she is. I have been sick and bed-ridden for a long time. I don’t go out at all hence; I don’t know what is happening around here.”
Evans' father denied the rumours that he divorced Evans' mother and said he could never do that because they took an oath that only death can do them part. He had earlier said that his estranged wife left her matrimonial home without telling anybody where she was going to.
“I cannot divorce her because we took an oath on our wedding. The oath is that we will be together for better or worse, till death do us part. Death is the only thing that can separate us. I did not also disown Evans as is being circulated. He remains my son. If he is given a second chance and he returns home, I will welcome and accept him. It was sad I didn’t know what he was into; if not, I would have been the one to stop him, by bringing my friends in the force to arrest and torture him to stop.”A house allegedly built by Evans’ mother for one of her brothers who lives in Port Harcourt was discovered in Nnewi. The maternal home of the kidnap kingpin was discovered to be a quiet middle-class home with a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle parked in a garage.
