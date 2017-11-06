My boobs are small but I have the longest, most tantalising and sexiest nipples ever seen - Nollywood actress

Upcoming Nollywood actress, Silverline Nancy Onuoha a.k.a Nancy Dive is ready to to the industry by storm with her talent and sexuality. In an interview with The Vanguard, the Enugu State-born, Lagos bred, and Kenya schooled beauty, who started acting from her primary school, said:
"Nollywood is soon going to feel my full glow. All I have been doing are bits parts, but they should watch out for the real Nancy Dive, that’s my stage name, because I am ready to consume all that comes my way with my talent and sexuality"
The slim, almost flat-chested actress said one of her selling points are her boobs.
"Yes, I have small boobs but my nipples are bombshell. You don’t have to own monstrous boobs to feel you have great boobs. In fact the main treat of a boob is the nipple and I have the longest, most tantalising and sexiest nipples you have ever seen," she declared.
No comments:
Post a Comment