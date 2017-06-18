 "My Best Decision Ever"- Anna Banner says as she shares beautiful photo of her daughter with Flavour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 18 June 2017

"My Best Decision Ever"- Anna Banner says as she shares beautiful photo of her daughter with Flavour

Ex beauty queen, Anna Banner shared this beautiful photo of Sofia, her daughter with singer, Flavour. According to Anna, Sofia is the best decision she has ever made. Sofia is so cute!
2 comments:

GALORE said...

No... Your best decision was to leave your education and fucked another man that already had a baby Mama



Now, this is your RESULT... Your Report Card


@Sophia, enjoy




@Galore

18 June 2017 at 19:10
Anonymous said...

What does mean by best decision she has ever made??? So she intentionaly got her self pregnant!?

18 June 2017 at 19:22

