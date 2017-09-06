Must watch! Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, impresses judges at America's Got Talent 2017
This story is so emotional because we all know the story of Kechi Okwuchi, the Jesuit college student who was among the 2 people that survived the Sosoliso plane crash which took 107 lives. Our very own Kechi was one of the contestants at the 2017 America's Got Talent and she succeeded in impressing the judges and audience. Simeon Cowell even gave her a standing ovation when it was all done. See the video after the cut...
Sosoliso
Sosoliso not Dana ---aunty review your sources
AWWW BEAUTIFUL GIRL REPP'N US PROUDLY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
