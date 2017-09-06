 Must watch! Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, impresses judges at America's Got Talent 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

Must watch! Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, impresses judges at America's Got Talent 2017

This story is so emotional because we all know the story of Kechi Okwuchi, the Jesuit college student who was among the 2 people that survived the Sosoliso plane crash which took 107 lives. Our very own Kechi was one of the contestants at the 2017 America's Got Talent and she succeeded in impressing the judges and audience. Simeon Cowell even gave her a standing ovation when it was all done. See the video after the cut...




Posted by at 6/09/2017 09:07:00 pm

3 comments:

Bekee said...

Sosoliso

9 June 2017 at 21:09
Anonymous said...

Sosoliso not Dana ---aunty review your sources

9 June 2017 at 21:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

AWWW BEAUTIFUL GIRL REPP'N US PROUDLY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 June 2017 at 21:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts