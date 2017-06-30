Must Read- Grill super-delicious chicken, meat or seafood in 2 easy steps with Aboki Spice!

Abuja's favourite chicken suya spot, Jamal's Grilled Chicken(google us for locations), introduces Aboki Spice. It is a seasoning and dry rub made from a unique blend of spices;
the perfect marinade for grilling, frying or peppering chicken, meat and seafood conveniently within the comfort of your home.
Aboki Spice is a must-have spice in every family's kitchen. It is ideal and convenient for bachelors too. Simply rub Aboki Spice on chicken, meat or seafood and grill in the oven. The end result is a succulent, mouthwatering, spicy grill. And to make a complete meal just add chips or any of your favourite side dishes.
Aboki Spice also adds an extra special flavour to your everyday cooking; whether it's instant noodles, soups, eggs etc. It can also be adjusted to suit unique individual tastes so feel free to add more salt, hot pepper or any of your favourite spice(s).
Jamal's has partnered with Nationwide Deliveries in Lagos and Kross Errands in Port Harcourt to deliver Aboki Spice to your doorsteps for a token fee of N1000 (Lagos) and N650(Port Harcourt).
Aboki Spice is also available in Abuja at all Sahad Stores Abuja and for online purchase and office/home delivery please click on the Nkataa online store link here goo.gl/5dpd7e
Delivery is also available nationwide.
To order Aboki Spice simply call/ whatsapp 0818 766 6704.
For easy to prepare recipes, please click on the link to visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/jamalsabokispice
Lastly, if you are interested in becoming a distributor of our product kindly email us at jamalsabokispice@gmail.com
