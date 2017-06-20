Musiliu Obanikoro denies decamping from PDP to APC

Earlier today, there were reports online that former Minister of State
for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, had decamped from PDP to APC. He's
come out to deny this claim. Reacting via his twitter handle, Obanikoro
said he only attended the quarterly town hall meeting of his
constituency hosted by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and that his presence there was
interpreted as him decamping to the APC.
A photo of him at the town
hall meeting above. See his statement denying the defection reports
after the cut...
4 comments:
musiliu obanikoro has been considering it. he was in talks with tinubu some weeks ago. maybe he thinks that by joining apc his case with the efcc would be swept under the carpet.
Politicians are known for that he might later decamp.
I DON'T TRUST YORUBA
Ashawo politicians...dumbing parties easily
