 Musiliu Obanikoro denies decamping from PDP to APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Musiliu Obanikoro denies decamping from PDP to APC

Earlier today, there were reports online that former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, had decamped from PDP to APC. He's come out to deny this claim. Reacting via his twitter handle, Obanikoro said he only attended the quarterly town hall meeting of his constituency hosted by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and that his presence there was interpreted as him decamping to the  APC.

A photo of him at the town hall meeting above. See his statement denying the defection reports after the cut...



Posted by at 6/20/2017 04:14:00 pm

4 comments:

John said...

musiliu obanikoro has been considering it. he was in talks with tinubu some weeks ago. maybe he thinks that by joining apc his case with the efcc would be swept under the carpet.

click here now for penis enlargement

20 June 2017 at 16:18
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Politicians are known for that he might later decamp.

20 June 2017 at 16:32
OSINANL said...

I DON'T TRUST YORUBA

20 June 2017 at 16:34
tsalz said...

Ashawo politicians...dumbing parties easily

20 June 2017 at 16:38

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts