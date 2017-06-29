Music: BizzOnTheTrack Ft. JP & IMT - Farawemi

Ahmed Adebisi AbdulMalik popularly known as BizzOnTheTrack is a versatile artiste who has got no chills for any kinda beat you place before him, and as usual he killed this one too.
#Farawemi issa Trap Vibe blended and garnished with Afro, it talks about the struggle and everyday life of a normal hustler.
Farawemi comes off BizzOnTheTrack soon to drop EP #Limbo which is scheduled for July 31st, it's a kind you don't wanna miss.
FARAWEMI is Mixed & Mastered by PHYL.
