Thursday, 29 June 2017

Music: BizzOnTheTrack Ft. JP & IMT - Farawemi

Ahmed Adebisi AbdulMalik popularly known as BizzOnTheTrack is a versatile artiste who has got no chills for any kinda beat you place before him, and as usual he killed this one too.

#Farawemi issa Trap Vibe blended and garnished with Afro, it talks about the struggle and everyday life of a normal hustler.
Farawemi comes off BizzOnTheTrack soon to drop EP #Limbo which is scheduled for July 31st, it's a kind you don't wanna miss.

FARAWEMI is Mixed & Mastered by PHYL.

BUY ON ITUNES

DOWNLOAD HERE
