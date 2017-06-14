Mum films herself having sex with her three children then posts it on a pedophile website

Her sick act was discovered, following an international appeal to identify a child who was being abused online on a pedophile site.
The US-based Interpol officers who were monitoring the perverted website, were able to identify the woman's nationality through her accent and they contacted Australia's Federal Police.
She appeared at Newcastle Local Court in the state of New South Wales, Australia, via audio link from prison last week and pleaded guilty to 26 child abuse offences.
A spokesman for New South Wales Police told the Sydney Morning Herald:
“While the internet creates many opportunities for child predators to target children and connect with other offenders, it also presents opportunities for police to detect and target them.”The depraved woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to reappear in court this week when a sentencing date will be finalised.
2 comments:
Paraphilia
Completely sick in the head and mind.
Post a Comment