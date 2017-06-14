 Mum films herself having sex with her three children then posts it on a pedophile website | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Mum films herself having sex with her three children then posts it on a pedophile website

There are a lot of sick people in this world and this woman is one of them. A twisted mother filmed herself having sex with all three of her children who are minors, then posted it on a pedophile website. 
Her sick act was discovered, following an international appeal to identify a child who was being abused online on a pedophile site.
The US-based Interpol officers who were monitoring the perverted website, were able to identify the woman's nationality through her accent and they contacted Australia's Federal Police.  

She appeared at Newcastle Local Court in the state of New South Wales, Australia, via audio link from prison last week and pleaded guilty to 26 child abuse offences. 
This included seven counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10 which carries a maximum term of life in jail. She has admitted five counts of using a child aged under 14 to make child abuse material and five counts of inciting an indecent act on a person aged under 16.

A spokesman for New South Wales Police told the Sydney Morning Herald:
 “While the internet creates many opportunities for child predators to target children and connect with other offenders, it also presents opportunities for police to detect and target them.”
The depraved woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to reappear in court this week when a sentencing date will be finalised.
Anonymous said...

Paraphilia

14 June 2017 at 05:18
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Completely sick in the head and mind.

14 June 2017 at 05:20

