Muammar Gaddafi's son released from prison

Abu Bakir Siddiq Brigade, a tribal militia loyal to Dignity Operation, released Saif Islam Gaddafi from prison on Friday, June 9, as per the Amnesty Law adopted by the House of Reps in 2015.
The brigade did not reveal his whereabouts now, but it confirmed he has already left the town.
“We confirm that he is free and he has left Zintan on Ramadan 14 (June 09),” a statement posted on the brigade’s Facebook page read.
Unconfirmed reports said he is in the eastern region now. According to observers, his release would add more fuel to the ongoing fire in the country.
The Zintani militia, which grew powerful through its role in the 2011 uprising refused to comply with the court verdict.
3 comments:
Oh my..... Another fanatic on the loose!!! Now I know the world is really at its End. *sighs*
OK....
Neeyo Linda Ikeji Birth Mate
freedom at last .... good for him
