Sunday, 11 June 2017

Muammar Gaddafi's son released from prison

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of late deposed Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is free, an armed group from the western town of Zintan said on Saturday.

Abu Bakir Siddiq Brigade, a tribal militia loyal to Dignity Operation, released Saif Islam Gaddafi from prison on Friday, June 9, as per the Amnesty Law adopted by the House of Reps in 2015.


The brigade did not reveal his whereabouts now, but it confirmed he has already left the town.
“We confirm  that he is free and he has left Zintan on Ramadan 14 (June 09),” a statement posted on the brigade’s Facebook page read.

Unconfirmed reports said he is in the eastern region now. According to observers, his release would add more fuel to the ongoing fire in the country.

Saif was arrested in 2011 after the fall of his father’s regime. In July 2015, Tripoli Court of Appeal sentenced him, in absentia, to death by firing squad after he was found guilty of committing war crimes and suppressing peaceful protests during the 2011 revolution.

The Zintani militia, which grew powerful through its role in the 2011 uprising  refused to comply with the court verdict.
