Monday, 12 June 2017

Mrs Balogun - How Tiwa Savage signed a message at Freda Francis' Push Party

For those still doubting, Tiwa Savage at Freda Francis' push party on Sunday evening indirectly confirmed that she has truly reconciled with her husband, Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun. The signer signed her name as 'Tiwa Savage-Balogun' at the end of a message addressed to Freda's unborn baby boy.



In an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji TV, when asked whether his marriage is still on, Teebillz replied; "Everything that is mine, everything that God has ordained to be mine surely will be mine. Was my marriage dissolved before? Did you see me sign divorce papers? Did you hear that Tiwa is married to someone else? Did you hear that she's dating someone else? Have you seen her or me date anyone else? Read through the lines and let us stay positive."

Watch the video below...

